Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 32,017 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 211.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

CLX stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $176.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.