Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Genpact has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

