Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $320.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $240.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.53.

Shares of ANET opened at $274.38 on Friday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total value of $511,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,974 shares of company stock worth $96,252,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

