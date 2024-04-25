S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About S&W Seed

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises approximately 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

