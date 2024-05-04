Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,957,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

