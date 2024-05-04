Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 395.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.