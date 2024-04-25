Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %
Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.36.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 190.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
