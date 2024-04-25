Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 190.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 223,280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 204,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.