First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Get Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.