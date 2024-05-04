Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$120.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.46.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$114.52 on Thursday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$77.00 and a 1 year high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.2454998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

