OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.17.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.92. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

