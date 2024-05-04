Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 621,440 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,511,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 226,754 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 543.4% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 263,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.37 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.