West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $365.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.42 and a one year high of $415.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

