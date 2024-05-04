PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70.
Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.27.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
