Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29, Zacks reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 3.3 %

BBSI opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $806.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

