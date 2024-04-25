Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.14.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,028,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

