Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.14.
View Our Latest Research Report on SMPL
Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,028,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Simply Good Foods
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.