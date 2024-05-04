LGT Group Foundation Has $1.03 Million Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SHG opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHG

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.