Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174,339 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $91,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 711.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

