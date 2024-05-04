LGT Group Foundation Sells 1,068 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,284 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.