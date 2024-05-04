Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.51 on Friday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 146.90% and a negative net margin of 270.13%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

About Senseonics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Senseonics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.