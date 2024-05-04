Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.51 on Friday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.03.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 146.90% and a negative net margin of 270.13%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Senseonics
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.