Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $94.62 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 20.27% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $94,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,000.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAI opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $116.16.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.