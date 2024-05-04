Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.64. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $208.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,623,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $96,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.