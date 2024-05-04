LGT Group Foundation Has $1.17 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,480,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

