KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in KT were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of KT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 179,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of KT by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

KT opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KT

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.