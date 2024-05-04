LGT Group Foundation Buys 988 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Baidu were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

