Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $104,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OMRON Stock Up 1.3 %

OMRNY opened at $35.72 on Friday. OMRON Co. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts expect that OMRON Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

