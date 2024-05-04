Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Haleon worth $121,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Haleon by 853.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Haleon by 93.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.