Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.300 EPS.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

