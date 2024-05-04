First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 2,479 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $137.49 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.13 and its 200 day moving average is $136.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.