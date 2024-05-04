Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.98 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.980 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.