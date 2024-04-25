Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

GOOG opened at $161.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $161.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.