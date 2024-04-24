Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

