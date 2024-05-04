LSV Asset Management Purchases 6,526 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 5.08% of Xerox worth $114,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 231,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

