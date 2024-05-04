Excelerate Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Excelerate Energy stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 151,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

