American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 156,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 51,720 shares.The stock last traded at $80.61 and had previously closed at $79.40.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $895.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,792,000 after purchasing an additional 318,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 179,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 139,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 74,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

