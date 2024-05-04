M&T Bank Corp Sells 60,264 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,264 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.67% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $24,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $42.20. 216,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

