M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,938 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after buying an additional 1,958,483 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,979 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,894,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,260,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. 17,298,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,706,676. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

