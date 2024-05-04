LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $109,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 807,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 370,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 70,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bwcp LP lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 356,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares during the period.

ASO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,809. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

