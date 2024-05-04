OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Craig Hallum

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded OneSpan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

OneSpan stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $468.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.82. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at $725,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OneSpan by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

