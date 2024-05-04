LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,293 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.30% of Lennar worth $125,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 1.9 %

LEN stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $158.10. 1,678,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

