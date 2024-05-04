LSV Asset Management Has $129.99 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,659,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $129,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $75,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $75,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 579,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

