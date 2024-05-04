M&T Bank Corp Acquires 17,974 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

