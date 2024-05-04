Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.02

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 15059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $993.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

