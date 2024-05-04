Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.60% of Encore Wire worth $121,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.8 %

WIRE stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.04. The company had a trading volume of 170,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,812. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $150.51 and a one year high of $295.90.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

