CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.65. 2,065,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,130. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

