M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.54. 1,444,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.86.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

