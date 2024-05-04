M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,768 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $29,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 367.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VCR traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $306.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,710. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $244.07 and a twelve month high of $319.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.36 and a 200-day moving average of $296.11.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.