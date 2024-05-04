M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,549 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $30,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $243.92. 929,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

