Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,718,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 110,709 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 583,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,524. The company has a market cap of $418.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.63%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.