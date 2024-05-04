Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Trimmed by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $126,629,000 after buying an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

