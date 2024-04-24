Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,641 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.84% of Chenghe Acquisition I worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I by 33.3% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LATG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 2,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 million and a P/E ratio of 376.79. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $11.76.

Chenghe Acquisition I ( NASDAQ:LATG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

